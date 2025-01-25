Saturday, January 25, 2025
'Deportation flights have begun,' says White House

Anadolu
10:39 AM | January 25, 2025
The White House on Friday released photos of several people boarding military aircraft, saying that "deportation flights have begun.”

“Deportation flights have begun,” said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on X, referring to those who have illegally entered the US.

“President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences,” she said.

The spokeswoman did not provide further information about those who were boarding.

The US immigration agents arrested more than 500 undocumented migrants Thursday allegedly wanted for various crimes across the country.

Citing figures from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the White House announced on X that 538 arrests and 373 detainers were made in several US cities.

