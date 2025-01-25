Doctors being given interest-free loans, says Salman Rafique

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday that the government was providing interest-free loans worth millions of rupees to doctors across the province to support their professional growth and improve healthcare services.

He made this statement during his visit to the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) on Friday. PHF Managing Director Jawad Akram briefed the minister on the live dashboard, showcasing the induction of under-training medical specialists and the monthly honorarium being disbursed under the foundation. Khawaja Salman Rafique also reviewed the overall performance of the Punjab Health Foundation during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the health minister highlighted the critical role of the PHF in addressing the shortage of human resources in government hospitals. “Through the Punjab Health Foundation, the government is providing interest-free loans worth crores of rupees to doctors. These loans enable thousands of doctors across the province to establish respectable businesses and earn a sustainable livelihood,” Rafique stated.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the recovery rate of these loans, which stands at an impressive 99 per. He emphasized that the initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system while empowering medical professionals.

During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique toured various departments of the Punjab Health Foundation and inaugurated the newly established office of the Chairman Board of Directors (BOD). He also distributed cheques for newly approved loans to beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by DG Nursing and other senior officers, who commended the foundation’s efforts in supporting the medical community and improving healthcare infrastructure in Punjab.