Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency plea rejected by US president, IHC told

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was apprised that Siddiqui’s clemency plea had been rejected by the President of the United States of America. It was told to a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan during hearing of a constitutional petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved to the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate and sought release of Siddiqui currently confined in an American prison.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Imran Shafiq revealed that former US President Joe Biden rejected Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition while the United States had refused a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan. Fowzia and her US attorney Clive Smith joined the proceedings via video link, while the additional attorney general (AAG) also appeared in the court. The court was further informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted a report answering the court’s questions, which included details of the prime minister and foreign minister’s foreign visits. It was also told that the Pakistani ambassador in the US had not participated in meetings regarding Dr Aafia’s case.

Expressing his dismay over the lack of progress, Justice Ishaq remarked that the US is showing us our worth. The judge also criticised the US administration, highlighting that while ex-president Biden pardoned his own son’s sentence, no clemency was extended to a Pakistani citizen. Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case for two weeks for further proceedings. On the last hearing, in response to a query by the petitioner, MoFA replied that the government has not received any response to the Prime Minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024 to President Joe Biden.

Justice Ishaq said in his written order that although the reply records that the Pakistan Embassy in the United States made all-out efforts, including arranging a meeting at the State Department and with at FMC Carswell, it is also the fact that the worthy ambassador did not find any time for being in the front line for the period from 3rd to 11th December when the key meetings were taking place. It might have been expected that the worthy ambassador would have taken some time out of his busy schedule to show up at some of those meetings to conform by action the avowed support of the Government of Pakistan to the cause expressed in writing vide the Prime Minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024. The IHC bench added that the MoFA is required to obtain the comments of the Pakistan Embassy and to file a concise report on this point on the next date of hearing. “MoFA is also directed to file a list of the number of foreign visits by the worthy Prime Minister or the Foreign Minister, with the countries visited and the duration of each visit, since the date the clemency petition was filed with the Department of Justice,” the bench further said.