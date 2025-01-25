Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

E&T Deptment announces property tax reforms

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Punjab has issued a notification regarding reforms in the property tax system. According to E&T Director General Umer Sher Chattha, the notification had been implemented following approval from the provincial cabinet. The aim is to ensure transparency and uniformity in the property tax system.

Under the new reforms, property tax will be determined based on the value specified in the DC Table. Residential homes and plots valued up to 5 million rupees will be exempt from the tax. Existing taxpayers will not be required to pay any additional taxes for the current financial year, while new taxpayers will only need to pay 25pc of their total tax liability for this year.

The DG further clarified that a self-assessment facility will be provided to taxpayers, enabling them to estimate their dues based on the value of their property. This system will allow taxpayers to easily calculate their tax obligations.

PTI ends talks over govt's inaction on key issues: Barrister Gohar

The revenue generated from property taxes will be spent on providing essential services in the areas from which the taxes are collected. The E&T department’s initiative is a significant step towards enhancing public convenience and improving the tax system.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025