Emergency medicines sent to Parachinar

PESHAWAR - Acting on the directive of Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali, another consignment of emergency medicines was sent to Parachinar to address the pressing healthcare needs of Upper Kurram.

The shipment, weighing 1,500 kilograms, was transported via the government’s helicopter and included antibiotics, syrups, painkillers, and essential paediatric medicines. The supplies were officially handed over to the Medical Superintendent of Parachinar for immediate distribution.

In his statement, the Health Advisor emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the provision of uninterrupted healthcare services in the affected areas. He assured that until the ground routes are restored, emergency medicines will continue to be delivered by air. The Health Advisor also announced that a new batch of medicines is scheduled for dispatch next week, reaffirming the government’s dedication to addressing the basic needs of its citizens and overcoming the challenges faced by the affected regions.