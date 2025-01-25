Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Emergency medicines sent to Parachinar

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Acting on the directive of Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali, another consignment of emergency medicines was sent to Parachinar to address the pressing healthcare needs of Upper Kurram.  

The shipment, weighing 1,500 kilograms, was transported via the government’s helicopter and included antibiotics, syrups, painkillers, and essential paediatric medicines. The supplies were officially handed over to the Medical Superintendent of Parachinar for immediate distribution.  

In his statement, the Health Advisor emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the provision of uninterrupted healthcare services in the affected areas. He assured that until the ground routes are restored, emergency medicines will continue to be delivered by air.   The Health Advisor also announced that a new batch of medicines is scheduled for dispatch next week, reaffirming the government’s dedication to addressing the basic needs of its citizens and overcoming the challenges faced by the affected regions.  

PECA bill lands in Senate amid Opp protest, journalists’ walkout

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025