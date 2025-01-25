Saturday, January 25, 2025
Ethiopia, Pakistan agree to advance trade relations

January 25, 2025
ADDIS ABABA  - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Pakistan have agreed to work cooperatively for further strengthening the trade and commerce relations between the two countries. A bilateral meeting to this end was held in Addis Ababa at the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration of the FDR Ethiopia. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, who is currently in Addis Ababa on a working visit, led the Pakistan side while the Ethiopian side was led by Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe. Both sides discussed bilateral trade relations between the two countries during the meeting and explored new avenues to forge strong cooperation for enhancing the bilateral trade. On the occasion, the trade minister noted the longstanding diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries. “We have taken a common understanding that if the two countries work together with their population and production potential, we can achieve better mutual results,” he remarked. The minister assured the Pakistani side of full cooperation for holding the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa in May, 2025. On the other hand, Ambassador Hamid congratulated Ethiopia for the outstanding performance in export trade and agreed to work closely for enhancing the trade relations between the two countries. A day earlier, the two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Addis Ababa for bilateral political consultation.

