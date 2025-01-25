Saturday, January 25, 2025
Faisalabad Police claim three dacoits held during raids

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Peoples Colony police claimed to have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered cash, cell phones and motorcycles from their possession. A police spokesperson said on Friday that a police team raided near Rex City market and arrested three outlaws who were identified as Ali Raza, Qamar and Talha. The police recovered cash, cell phones, a motorcycle and illicit weapons from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation was underway.

1,000-kg dead chicken discarded

A food safety team foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken meat in the city by discarding about 1,000-kg meat on Friday. According to official sources, on a tip-off, the team checked a vehicle No CAN-3924 on Jhang Road and seized the dead chicken meat. A case has been registered against the driver.

Our Staff Reporter

