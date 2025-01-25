Fazlur Rehman proposes jirga to address KP’s law and order situation

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief has expressed his willingness to play a proactive role in restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Speaking to tribal elders on Saturday, the veteran politician suggested convening a Jirga before the holy month of Ramazan to deliberate on the province’s worsening law and order situation.

“I am ready to play my role in this regard. The Jirga meeting should be convened before Ramazan,” Fazlur Rehman said, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and collaboration. He also highlighted the consensus among sectarian leaders to discourage the use of weapons.

Reflecting on his prior contributions, Fazlur Rehman mentioned his involvement in tribal affairs during the aftermath of the US invasion of Afghanistan. “I always consider myself as part of the tribal areas. The issues should be resolved amicably with the consultation of tribal elders,” he added.

The JUI-F chief’s initiative aims to foster unity and peace through traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms involving local stakeholders.