Fence-Sitting Politics

The recent passage of amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the National Assembly has once again exposed a fundamental inconsistency within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). While the party supported the bill in the assembly, a prominent PPP leader, Raza Rabbani, has openly condemned the changes, labelling them as a threat to fundamental rights. This duality in the PPP’s stance is becoming an increasingly familiar and frustrating pattern in its political behaviour.

The PPP cannot continue to play both sides. As a coalition partner, it bears collective responsibility for government decisions. When the party endorses legislation in the National Assembly, it cannot absolve itself of accountability simply because a few of its members speak out later. This strategy of appeasing both the ruling coalition and its ideological base is disingenuous and ultimately weakens the party’s credibility. If certain members of the PPP truly object to policies, then those objections must be raised and addressed before the legislation is passed—not after the fact.

The amendments to PECA, which critics argue could curtail freedom of expression under the guise of regulating digital spaces, are a serious matter. However, by voicing disapproval post-factum, the PPP creates an impression that its opposition is merely performative. This is not a sustainable or respectable position for a party that has historically championed democratic values and human rights.

Coalition politics demand compromises, but such compromises should not come at the cost of integrity. The PPP needs to decide whether it stands with the government or against measures that undermine public freedoms. Straddling the fence only makes it complicit in the erosion of rights and alienates its supporters. Clarity of purpose and consistency of action is essential for any party that seeks to uphold its principles and retain public trust.