FIA arrests 3 human-traffickers linked to Morocco boat tragedy

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone conducted major operations against human-traffickers, arresting three individuals involved in the Morocco boat tragedy. A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused were identified as Waqas Ashraf, Rana Muhammad Farhan and Muhammad Adeel. Waqas was found to be involved in the Morocco boat tragedy. He was arrested in a raid conducted in Sambarial. The accused, alongwith his associates, had attempted to send the victim Aamir Ali to Spain illegally. Initially, the victim was sent to Mauritania before being trafficked via boat to Spain. The boat tragedy led to the death of several Pakistanis and the victim Aamir Ali was rescued by Moroccan authorities. Aamir Ali’s name appears in the list issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The accused had extorted Rs53.5 lac from the victim’s family for sending him abroad. In two separate operations, Rana Muhammad Farhan was arrested from Daska and Muhammad Adeel was arrested from Kamoke. Farhan received Rs27 lac from a man for sending him to Italy for employment, while Adeel took over Rs5 lac from another citizen for sending him to Muscat for work. The accused failed in their attempt to send the citizens abroad and went into hiding. Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar emphasised that actions against human trafficking networks have been intensified. “We will bring those responsible for playing with innocent lives to justice,” he said.