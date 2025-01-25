Five held over illegal deduction in BISP payments in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sargodha District Monitoring Officer Abbas Gondal raided different localities of Kot Momin area on Friday and arrested five agents, who were operating double tag device and were receiving Rs2,000 from each beneficiary illegally.

The agents were registered at HBL Konnect and were looting beneficiaries. The monitoring officer said that the kinds of double tag location devices were operational after the illegal commitment of HBL Konnect officers and BDO. He seized Sialvi Mobile device and started process for legal formalities after registering cases against the accused including Shahid Imran, son of Zafer of Bucha Kalan, Naeem Abbas, son of Muhammad Akram Kot Momin, Qaiser Sharif of Sargodha, Muhammad Arshad of Kot Momin and Sajid.

Two killed in road mishap

Two people including an aged woman were killed and a man sustained injuries in a road accident at Sial Morr, situated in Midh Ranjha police precincts on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said Muhammad Sqlain (35) son of Hayat of Kot Momin, Basri Bibi (60) wife of Mazhar Ahmed of Sial Morr, and Mazhar (45) son of Moula Bakhsh were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them near Sial Morr. As a result, Basri Bibi and Mazhar were killed on-the-spot while Sqlain sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital for fulfillment of legal requirement and treatment of the injured.

Five law-violators arrested

The Shahpur police Friday raided different localities and arrested five alleged criminals. Those arrested included two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed. The accused were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others. Police also recovered valuables worth Rs2.5 million from them.