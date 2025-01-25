Ghazi & Magsi Tennis Tournament reaches final stage

LAHORE - The finals and the closing ceremony of the Ghazi & Magsi National Tennis Tournament will take place today (Saturday) in Karachi. In the U18 semis, Asad Zaman beat Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-2, while M Salar defeated M Yahya 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. In the U14 semis, M Junaid overcame Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-1. In the men’s singles, Ruhab Faisal triumphed over Taimoor Ansari 9-7. In the girls U18 singles, Eschelle Asif staged a remarkable comeback to beat Noor Hilalay 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. In the girls U14 final, Romesa Malik outpaced Rania Bus 4-1, 4-0. In the boys U12 singles, M Muaz beat Tariq Rafi 5-3, 4-2. In the ladies semis, Soraya Bus defeated Taiba Yar 8-4. In the men’s doubles semis, Farhan Altaf/Zubair Raja beat Ibrahim Iltifat/Bilal Sooro 8-5.