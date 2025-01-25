Govt passes 4 bills in joint session amid Opp protest

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government, making another record of speedy legislation, managed to get four bills passed in the joint session of the parliament. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], adopting the same strategy of protest, created rumpus on the first day of the proceedings throughout the sitting.

The charged PTI lawmakers, holding placards inscribed with anti-government slogans, kept raising the slogans to disrupt the proceedings. They also tore copies of the agenda and kept throwing in the air. The protesting members gathered around the Speaker’s podium when the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq refused to give floor to the opposition leader on a point of order.

The house echoed with slogans against the government policies and recently passed the PECA act. The parliamentary journalists attended the proceedings wearing black armbands to register their concerns on the PECA Act, which was hurriedly passed the other day [Thursday].

The chair, completely denying the opposition members, started the legislative process by giving the floor to the members of treasury benches. The members from treasury benches with majority of strength hurriedly disposed of the legislative process amid strong protest by the opposition members.

The government with the majority of votes passed four bills including ‘Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill 2021’, ‘Imports and Exports Regulatory (Amendment) Bill 2023’, ‘National Institute of Technology Bill 2024’ and ‘National Excellence Institute Bill 2024’. The treasury benches, apparently due to strong protest, ensured legislation in record shortest time.

Other bills in the agenda including ‘National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill 2023’, ‘NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill 2023’,’ National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023’, ‘Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science, and Technology Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023’ were deferred on the first day of the joint session. These bills will be presented for passage on the second session of joint sitting scheduled to meet on February 12.

Some of the long pending approved bills including Higher Education Commission Amendment) Bill 2023, Federal Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, Federal Urdu University (Amendment) Bill 2023, NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology, Multan (Amendment) Bill, National Skills University, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023, Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Commission for Human development (Amendment) Bill 2023, Press Newspapers, News Agencies, and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill likely to get stamped from the next joint sitting.