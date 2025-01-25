Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gujranwala DC presides over PWD’s meeting

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN   -  Under the vision of the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed on Friday chaired a meeting of Population Welfare Department (PWD) regarding population management in the district. The issues regarding uncontrolled population growth, decreasing resources to meet the population’s requirements, substandard foods, quality of education and Health facilities for the people and living standard of the people in the district were discussed in the meeting. The deputy commissioner also reviewed the measures for controlling the population, and health of newborns and mothers and improving education standards in the district. The DC directed the department to launch effective campaigns to aware the people regarding benefits of birth control.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025