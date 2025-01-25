Saturday, January 25, 2025
Hamas names four Israeli female soldiers to be released in hostage deal

January 25, 2025
Gaza  -   Palestinian fighting group Hamas on Friday announced the names of four Israeli women soldiers to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the second swap under the ceasefire deal in Gaza. Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag would be released on Saturday, the group said. The exchange, expected to begin on Saturday afternoon, follows the release on the ceasefire’s first day last Sunday of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners, the first such exchange for more than a year. In the six-week first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female soldier released, officials have said. That suggests that 200 Palestinian prisoners would be released in return for the four. Since the release of the three women on Sunday and the recovery of the body of an Israeli soldier missing for a decade, Israel says 94 Israelis and foreigners remain held in Gaza.

