HRCP raises alarm over controversial PECA amendment bill

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concerns regarding the recently passed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, by the National Assembly. The bill was approved on Thursday despite a walkout by PTI lawmakers and journalists.

In a statement, the HRCP called for a thorough debate in the Senate, warning that the bill's implementation could target journalists, as well as political and social activists.

The commission highlighted that the legislation imposes unnecessary restrictions on fundamental human rights, particularly focusing on provisions related to fake or false news.

The HRCP also criticized the proposed three-year jail term as excessively harsh and expressed apprehension about the establishment of four new regulatory authorities to oversee digital content.

According to the commission, this move would impose disproportionate restrictions on freedoms of expression and opinion.