ICCI-Riphah University to host conference on business challenges, opportunities

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Riphah International University have announced a joint effort to organize a major conference aimed at strengthening the link between industry and academia. This conference will involve collaboration with other universities in the region, focusing on finding practical solutions to align academic research with the needs of the industry, particularly in developing market-driven and export-oriented products, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The decision to organize the conference was made during a meeting between Hassan Mohammad Khan, Chancellor of Riphah International University, and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, at the Chamber House in Islamabad. The event seeks to address key challenges faced by the business community and to create a robust platform for youth involvement in economic and business activities.

Khan emphasized that Riphah University is committed to conducting high-quality research in close collaboration with the business community, especially the ICCI, to meet industry needs and have a positive social and economic impact on Pakistan.

He highlighted that with 60% of Pakistan’s population being youth, there is immense potential to drive the country’s economic advancement by integrating them into business activities.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, reaffirmed the Chamber’s dedication to fostering strong industry-university relationships.

He explained that ICCI, in collaboration with universities, will gather research-based projects from graduates, select promising products, and present them to the business community for financial support and investment, helping bring these ideas to market.