January 20 Said…

With Donald Trump’s taking an oath as the 47th President of the United States (US), January 20 delineated contours of Pakistan’s international standing. On the auspicious occasion, which was telecast globally, Pakistan was not invited. This was a huge snub. Pakistan could not even lodge a protest.

In the oath-taking ceremony, Pakistan’s representatives were conspicuous by absence. Pakistan’s exclusion from the propitious event speaks volumes about the gulf of estrangement separating the former allies which had fought two wars together: the first against communism (1947-1991) and the second against terrorism (2001-2021). Mistrust supervises bilateral relations. Nevertheless, Pakistan’s relegation to an entity unworthy of invitation also pronounced the kind of challenges ready to surface in the immediate future.

For Pakistan, January 20 exuded a simple message: the countries which choose to be benefactors are revered. No respect for mendicants. The age of finance has taken over the era of ideology. Not dogmas and beliefs, but financial soundness presides over the world. A country with fragile financial health is considered underprivileged. Undoubtedly, laps of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) are available to fall into for the sustenance of the impoverished. These financial institutions are symbols of benevolence of the donors to keep the pauperized alive in order to make the world moving – lest a man-made crisis should vitiate the even tenor of life. Pakistan’s second tier of financial support comes from the Middle Eastern countries especially Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates which extend loans and provide deposits. The point is simple: If a country remains habitually dependent on foreign financial help, the country loses both respect and relevance in the eyes of sovereign countries.

Post-January 20 is ready to dictate its terms. On the one hand, through its ongoing program, the IMF has been laying emphasis on rightsizing the government to make it meet the agreed Structural Benchmark. On the other hand, the WB has announced to continue work closely with the IMF to support the steady implementation of reforms in Pakistan. To do this, through the Country Partnership Framework, the WB has agreed to extend a loan facility worth $20 billion for Pakistan for 10 years, with a proviso that a revision of the facility would be done after every two years to assess the country’s commitments to agreed reforms. This is how both international financial institutions have been incentivizing Pakistan to go through the torment of reforms calling for the reduction of expenditures and the enhancement of tax collection.

In principle, the scenario should have been the other way around. Pakistan should have been a willing actor introducing reforms to make both ends meet and earn respect in the comity of nations. This is not the case. Pakistan is a reluctant player, which thinks that the supply of dollars in loans would be unstoppable. What it has to do is to fight proxy wars. This is no more the case. Pakistan has failed to understand that sovereignty comes with neither any military prowess nor any dulcet tunes of the national anthem. Instead, sovereignty accompanies financial sufficiency. It is financial sovereignty that matters, paving the way for invitations.

In his inaugural address, Trump appreciated the US elections which returned democracy and freedom to the citizens. Whereas the US citizens cherish the virtues of free speech, the National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025. In the name of curbing fake news, the government has introduced harsh punishments (both physical and monetary) into the law (called PECA amendments) to suppress dissent. The freedom of expression would be the victim. There are innumerable examples of abusing the anti-terrorism law by booking anyone under the law to let that person get disentangled by paying the price in both coin and corporeal. The PECA amendments are heading for the same direction: book anyone to let that person pay the price of dissension. It is obvious that the curb on social media is meant for suppressing it at the expense of promoting the electronic and print media which are amenable to the government’s dictation.

Curbing social media is important because it offers a platform alternative to the established ones which are acquiescent to the government’s regulations. In the recent presidential election, Trump used social media to reach out to the voters and made his party’s mandate comprehended. An analogy of the same phenomenon is feared in Pakistan. Outside the direct control of the state, the existence of an alternative media of social communication, which can be used for political messaging, is perceived as a threat. On top of it, the use of vlogs to convey one’s opinion is considered an attempt to construct a counter-narrative. Suppressing the vlog phenomenon is tantamount to forcing the viewers to shift to electronic media for imbibing a state-sponsored narrative. In fact, the PECA amendments have put a control on the viewers, compelling them to relinquish their associations with social media and vlogs.

It seems that Pakistan is still living in the past, when there was only one narrative: the state’s narrative. Now, narratives can be constructed privately in social and political settings to be distilled into new realities. Of them, those which stand the test of time survive, the rest would perish. The problem is that, in this era of globalization, people have refused to be gullible: to rely solely on the state’s narrative. The fact that January 20 showed the true international standing of Pakistan would not have been palpable and perhaps visible, if there had been reliance on the state’s interpretation. It is now obvious where the past policies have brought the country to. A country losing its respect and relevance cannot guard the same for its citizens.

In short, January 20 said that enjoying sovereignty merely in the eyes of the United Nations was insufficient, without projecting sovereignty through financial soundness.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid@yahoo.com