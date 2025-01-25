KP govt plans Rs1tr uplift portfolio by 2029

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government aims to increase the Provincial Development portfolio to over Rs one trillion within the next four years. This was revealed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended by cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister directed that all development and welfare projects be completed transparently and on merit within their stipulated timelines. He urged cabinet members to actively monitor progress, ensure quality standards, and focus on sustainable development and employment generation, which he identified as critical for eradicating terrorism and achieving long-term stability in the province.

During the meeting, the cabinet was briefed on the Strategic High-Impact Flagship Targets (SHIFT), which currently include 51 projects worth Rs 500 billion. These initiatives aim to promote inclusive and sustainable development, particularly in underserved regions. The cabinet also approved the conditional extension of the Special Forum till June 2027, subject to federal funding, to oversee the rehabilitation of Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) in Merged Districts.

Key decisions included the inclusion of the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Solarization of Houses Initiative” in the ADP 2024-25. The scheme will solarize 130,000 households, providing free solar systems to poor families and subsidized options for others. Additionally, the cabinet approved land transfers for the construction of warehouses and Jawan Markaz in Upper Chitral and Charsadda districts, aiming to enhance disaster preparedness and youth engagement.

The cabinet made amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013 and the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2019, ensuring improved governance and accountability. It also addressed the emergency declaration for TDPs in Hangu and approved various appointments, including members of the Upper Swat Development Authority Board and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to provide a detailed report on the functional capacity and future business model of the Wood Working Centers under the Small Industrial Development Board, ensuring their contribution to the province’s economic growth.