KP introduces life insurance under Sehat Card Plus

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the inclusion of a Life Insurance Scheme under the Sehat Card Plus program, marking another milestone in enhancing social protection for citizens. A memorandum of understanding for the initiative was signed during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Officials from the Sehat Card Scheme and State Life Insurance Corporation participated in the signing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in the country—and globally—to launch such a program. He described it as a matter of pride and a testament to the provincial government’s commitment to public welfare. The Life Insurance Scheme will provide financial assistance to families of patients undergoing treatment under the Sehat Card Plus program in case of death.

Under the scheme, compensation of Rs. one million will be provided if the deceased head of the household is under 60 years old, while Rs. 500,000 will be given if they are above 60. This program, benefiting over 10.4 million families, will cost the provincial government Rs. 4.5 billion annually. The Chief Minister emphasized that the initiative is the second-largest social protection program in the province, following the Sehat Card Plus program, which provides free healthcare to 100% of the population.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that this scheme aligns with the vision of the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to establish a welfare state. He reiterated the government’s dedication to supporting vulnerable segments of society, ensuring their social protection through innovative programs. He added that the Life Insurance Scheme will offer critical relief to families affected by the loss of their breadwinner.

The event was attended by provincial cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Muzammil Aslam, and Ehtesham Ali, alongside officials from the health department, Sehat Card Scheme, and State Life Insurance Corporation.