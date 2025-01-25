Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals 82 properties in city

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during an extensive operation against illegal commercial buildings across the city, sealed another 82 properties on Friday. The LDA teams conducted operations in various areas, sealing 82 properties involved in unauthorised commercial activities. The crackdown was carried out in Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road, Shadman, Gulshan Ravi, and Canal Road. The sealed properties included private schools, colleges, real estate offices, food outlets, clinics, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments. The properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-1 Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-2 Azhar Ali.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025