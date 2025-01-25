Liaqat Baloch vows to repeal 26th amendment, calls for judicial independence

Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir announced that the would be repealed by the parliament to restore the judiciary's independence.

Speaking at a press conference, Baloch revealed that a central delegation from the Milli Yakjehti Council would meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on January 27 in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Kurram.

He stressed the need for the Council of Common Interests to address ongoing disputes between federal and provincial governments. Additionally, he called for a robust crackdown on human trafficking and criticized the coalition government for its united stance on anti-labour policies.

Baloch also praised the long-overdue appointment of the Public Accounts Committee Chairman and supported the Senate Chairman’s decision regarding the non-compliance of production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.