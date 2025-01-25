Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Local administration up for strict action against illegal slaughtering

APP
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The local administration will take strict action against substandard and illegal slaughtering to ensure the quality of the meat. This was decided in a meeting of the Meat Board and Slaughterhouse members, which was held here on Friday with Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Rawalpindi in the chair. According to details, it was informed in the meeting that an average of 250 animals are slaughtered daily in the Rawalpindi slaughterhouse. Discussions were also held on the meat supply chain and animal health and hygiene. The participants presented suggestions from their respective institutions so that a coordinated strategy could be developed to improve the quality of meat and eliminate illegal slaughtering. Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner said that no compromise would be made on the quality of meat. He clarified that illegal slaughtering must be discouraged and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in it. He directed the concerned agencies to effectively monitor the slaughterhouses and ensure full implementation of the principles of cleanliness. The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized that illegal slaughtering is harmful to the health of the public and is against legal and moral requirements. 

ML&C concludes successful 10-day internship programme, aims to expand nationwide

He said that the slaughterhouses should be run by expert staff and a detailed health inspection of all animals must be carried out.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025