Madison Keys stuns Sabalenka to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open

, the 29-year-old American, has captured her maiden Grand Slam title, defeating defending champion in a thrilling final. Keys triumphed 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a dramatic contest at , overcoming the world number one to fulfil a career-long dream.

Keys, playing her second major final and her first since the 2017 US Open, became the fourth-oldest woman in the Open Era to win her first Grand Slam title. Seeded 19th in Melbourne, Keys was overwhelmed with emotion as she clasped her head in disbelief and embraced her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo.

"I have wanted this for so long; I never knew if I'd be in this position again," an emotional Keys said during the trophy presentation.

Sabalenka, 25, was bidding for a third consecutive title but fell short. The Belarusian looked visibly upset after the loss, covering her head with a towel before briefly retreating to the locker room. Upon her return, the 15,000-strong crowd gave the world number one a warm ovation.

A Long-Awaited Moment

The road to glory has been a challenging one for Keys. The seven years between her first and second major final appearances mark the longest gap in the Open Era on the women’s side. After a promising 2018 season, where she reached the French Open and US Open semi-finals, injuries derailed her career, pushing her out of the top 50 rankings.

Keys clawed her way back to the top 10 in early 2022 following a semi-final run at the . She also reached the semi-finals at the US Open in 2023 but suffered a heartbreaking loss to Sabalenka, where she later admitted to playing “too safe.”

That defeat, however, fueled her determination. This year, a bold decision to switch racquet manufacturers during the off-season proved pivotal. The new equipment helped Keys maintain her signature power while boosting her confidence and consistency.

In Melbourne, she stunned second seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, becoming the first player to beat the tournament's top two seeds since Serena Williams in 2005.

A New Chapter

Keys' victory is not only a personal milestone but a testament to perseverance. During the trophy ceremony, she playfully addressed Sabalenka, saying, "I'm glad I've got you back," a nod to their intense rivalry.

With her maiden Grand Slam title secured, Keys now joins the elite ranks of major champions, showing that patience and resilience can indeed pay off.

As the new champion, Keys has reignited her career and added a fresh chapter to her journey in tennis—one that began over a decade ago but has now reached its most glorious moment.