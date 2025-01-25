Malik Riaz can’t evade accountability: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif has said that business tycoon will not be able to evade accountability in the cases registered against him, stressing that neither the judicial system nor any political force can help him in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday to address the issue involving the business tycoon once again, the defence minister claimed that would not be able to escape accountability this time.

“If someone has this misunderstanding or wishful thinking that there will be some compromise, or if they hope that if circumstances change, they’ll get relief … they shouldn’t expect any relief,” Asif made it clear. The statement comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday last had cautioned the public against investing in Riaz’s new real estate project in Dubai, adding that the government was reaching out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to seek his extradition through legal means. The development comes on the heels of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse’s conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders.

The government said consultations were being carried out on how to bring the absconders back. “Neither our judicial system nor any political force could afford to get them relief. And if the proceedings related to their extradition start, they will not only be brought back here but other cases against them – including the illegal occupation of lands and construction of illegal societies — will also be pursued.” Kh Asif said that Pakistan had an extradition treaty with the UAE that can be used against any convicted criminal after following a set procedure. He said that the case represented “accountability at the highest level, where even the Pakistani media had no reach.” “The majority of the media houses cannot hold these individuals, the sacred cows accountable. So much so that even mentioning or airing their names is forbidden,” the Minister said.

“So, just imagine how much those media outlets have been obliged, and how much money has been invested [in keeping them silent].”

“This saga has been continuing for the last 30 years and he has used his influence everywhere,” he said and added the financial transactions related to Bahria Town carried out over the last 25 to 30 years are not transparent, and therefore, require an investigation.

The recent controversy started after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had on Wednesday said that Riaz and his son should face the courts and present their defence. Meanwhile, responding to the government’s announcement, said it was a “new demand for blackmail”.