Man kills wife in front of children; one dies two injured in aerial firing

KARACHI - A drug addict killed his 22-year-old wife in Saeedabad, police said. Area SHO Idris Bangash said the victim, identified as Saba, was strangled to death by her husband, Irfan, inside their home in Sector-12-E. He said after killing his wife, the suspect phoned his father-in-law and informed him of the murder, and then fled. The couple had married of their own free will and had two children. However, they often quarrelled with each other as Irfan was addicted to drugs, he added. The corpse was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, one child was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Sarjani Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday. According to details, one child tragically lost his life while two others sustained injuries in an aerial firing incident that reported in a wedding ceremony held in Sarjani Town area of Karachi. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have also reached the spot and started investigation.

Policeman, two passers-by hurt in encounter

A policeman and two passers-by, including a woman, were shot at and wounded during an “encounter” between the law enforcers and suspected criminals in the Mehmoodabad area. The Baloch Colony police said the encounter took place near a graveyard in Mehmoodabad-5 during checking in the morning time. As a result of that, Constable Rizwan and two citizens, Faiza Ilyas and Imran were injured while the suspects managed to escape from the crime scene. The wounded were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Area SHO Mazhar Kango said the condition of all injured persons was out of danger. Meanwhile, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho chaired a meeting to review the cases of missing/kidnapped children. A police spokesperson said that he directed the officers to take effective steps for recovery of the children.