Saturday, January 25, 2025
Meeting held to discuss Pak-Türkiye trade, investments

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar yesterday chaired a meeting to prepare a comprehensive road map for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

During the meeting, he reviewed progress on the Strategic Economic Framework 2020-24, discussed recent initiatives and explored new proposals to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

This meeting is part of preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be held in Islamabad.

