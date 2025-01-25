Saturday, January 25, 2025
Met Office predicts cold and dry weather across country

9:17 AM | January 25, 2025
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that most parts of the country will experience cold and dry weather over the next 24 hours, with extremely cold conditions expected in hilly regions during the morning and night.

According to the PMD, the current weather pattern is influenced by continental air prevailing over the region.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry nationwide, with hilly areas facing particularly harsh conditions. On Friday, Leh recorded the lowest temperature in the country, dropping to a freezing -12°C.

