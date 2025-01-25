Minister assures provision of essential items in snow-hit areas

MUZAFFARABAD - Minister for Information of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, has that despite the severe weather conditions in the Neelum Valley, the provision of essential items will be ensured at all costs.

The Neelum Highway has been reopened up to Taobat despite harsh weather and heavy snowfall. On the directives of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, a medical emergency response team will set up a medical camp in the snow-affected area of Halmat in Neelum Valley.

He told APP here on Friday that the supply of food, medicines, and all essential items in Neelum Valley will be ensured. He emphasized that the government was aware of the hardships faced by people living in hard-to-reach areas and will utilize all resources to alleviate their difficulties.

The minister further appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army in providing facilities to the people of Neelum Valley and other areas, expressing gratitude for their support. He announced that medical camps would also be set up in Sharda, Phalwai, and other upper regions. Daily monitoring of medical facilities is being carried out in Neelum Valley.

He noted that Neelum Valley is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. The people of Neelum Valley are grateful to the Prime Minister for the provision of funds and other initiatives aimed at the development of the region.