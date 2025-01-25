Minister stresses resolving staff shortages in govt colleges

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, has directed the Higher Education Department to take immediate and concrete steps to address staff shortages in government colleges and ensure the availability of essential facilities.

Speaking during visits to Government Girls’ Degree College Nahqi and Government Degree College Wadpagga in Peshawar, the minister highlighted that the department is finalizing an e-transfer policy. “The implementation of this policy will help resolve teacher shortages in colleges,” he stated.

The minister was warmly welcomed with bouquets of flowers by the principals and staff at both colleges. The principals briefed him on the facilities required and challenges faced by their institutions. They provided details about the BS programs offered and student enrollment figures.

The minister assured the principals that steps would be taken to provide the necessary facilities and that resolving the issues of educational institutions was a top priority for the department. “Several problems have already been addressed, and remaining issues will soon be resolved,” he added.

He urged teachers to actively contribute to providing quality education, emphasizing that students are the nation’s most valuable asset. “Investing in students is a top priority of the provincial government,” he remarked.

Additionally, the minister announced the introduction of a ranking system for colleges, similar to universities. “Colleges achieving top positions in performance will be rewarded,” he revealed, aiming to promote quality education and encourage competition among institutions.