ML&C concludes successful 10-day internship programme, aims to expand nationwide

RAWALPINDI - The Military Lands and Cantonments Department (ML&C) successfully concluded its highly anticipated 10-day internship programme at the ML&C Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The programme brought together a diverse group of interns from all provinces of Pakistan, including Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, providing them with invaluable exposure to the practical dimensions of law, governance, and public policy. The closing ceremony was attended by Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali (R), HI (M), who lauded the initiative spearheaded by DG ML&C, Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik HI (M), for its transformative potential.

Conceived by Tanveer Ashraf, Regional Director (Karachi) and Director (Legal) under the leadership of Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik HI (M), the programme was designed to promote pro-people, inclusive governance in Pakistan’s cantonment areas and empower youth. It was executed by Ms Saria Benazir, Chief Legal Consultant at ML&C Headquarters; her expertise in constitutional law and human rights played a significant role in shaping the curriculum, which aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Legal expert Mr Malik Asad Imtiaz Khan, Advocate of the High Court and partner at Maik & Co, contributed significantly by offering time, expertise, and resources to organise the programme.

Interns participated in diverse activities including case studies, sessions on constitutional law, policy-making, legal drafting, and discussions on issues such as sustainable development and mental health awareness. Guest speakers such as Saad Rasool, Adil Aziz Qazi, Aniq Khatana, Barrister Abdullah Muhammed, Barrister Hafeez, Osama Rehman Niazi, and Haider Omer Hyat provided valuable insights, enriching the learning experience. A special video message from the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment, alongwith the presence of Advocate Nyla Raja, Meher Jamy, Barrister Gul Rukh Murtaza, and Ms Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo, Director General of PEMRA, further enhanced the programme’s prestige. Building on its success, DG ML&C announced plans to expand the internship programme to cantonments nationwide, aiming to provide more aspiring legal professionals across Pakistan with opportunities to gain practical experience and contribute to strengthening the rule of law in the country. This initiative has set a new standard for youth empowerment, blending leadership, vision, and commitment to create lasting change.