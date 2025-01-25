Noman Ali creates history with hat-trick

Pakistan’s etched his name into the record books on Saturday, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. His magical spell left West Indies batters stunned on day one of the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone in the 11th over, dismissing Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, and Kavem Hodge in consecutive deliveries. Noman also removed opener Justin Greaves, showcasing his dominance with the ball.

As of 20.2 overs, the visitors were struggling at 68-8. Sajid Khan contributed with two wickets, while debutant Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Noman’s historic performance has set the tone for Pakistan’s commanding start in the series.