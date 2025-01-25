Saturday, January 25, 2025
Occupied Kashmore

January 25, 2025
Letters

This letter aims to highlight the dire state of Kashmore, Sindh, where criminal activity, particularly by dacoits, has turned the district into a hub of insecurity. Residents live under constant threat of attacks, kidnappings, and robberies, while law enforcement appears ineffective in addressing these issues.

The prevalence of dacoits has rendered Kashmore a no-go area. Frequent abductions for ransom and highway robberies have severely disrupted daily life. Businesses close before sundown, depriving the area of normal activity. The stagnant development and economic decline in Kashmore are direct consequences of this unchecked criminality.

Further compounding the problem is the entrenched feudal structure, which prioritises the interests of political elites over the needs of the people. Elected leaders and law enforcement agencies have failed to act decisively, leaving residents feeling helpless and abandoned.

PECA bill lands in Senate amid Opp protest, journalists’ walkout

The government must take swift and firm action to restore law and order in Kashmore. Police reforms, particularly regarding accountability, are urgently needed. Leniency towards criminals should not be tolerated.

I urge the government and higher authorities to prioritise the safety of Kashmore’s residents and restore their right to live without fear.

SOOMRO KHAN,

Kashmore.

