Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to enhance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - The 8th session of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission concluded successfully in Islamabad by reaffirming their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across a wide range of sectors. The session was co-chaired by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence Production, and Vugar Valeh Oglu Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Industry. During the session, both countries held productive discussions on strengthening cooperation in trade, defense, energy, ICT, agriculture, transport, health, education, and more.

In his remarks, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said that it is a great honor to welcome Vugar Mustafayev, Minister for Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, and distinguished delegates. Our nations share a historic and enduring bond, grounded in mutual respect, cultural ties, and solidarity on key global issues. Over the years, high-level exchanges, including visits by President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have deepened our cooperation across various sectors, including energy, defense, and trade. Today’s discussions have resulted in important agreements that will further enhance bilateral relations in areas such as agriculture, health, IT, defense, and tourism. He added that the establishment of new Joint Working Groups will drive economic growth, private sector collaboration, and cultural exchange between our countries. He extended gratitude to Azerbaijan for its commitment to strengthening this partnership.

On this occasion, Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Industry, added that it is an honor for me to join this important 8th session of Joint Commission. The enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has always been anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and unwavering support for one another, particularly in matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Today’s discussions reflect our commitment to further strengthening our partnership across key sectors such as defense, trade, energy, education, and agriculture. The agreements reached will enhance our bilateral cooperation, while the creation of new Joint Working Groups marks a significant step towards deeper collaboration. Azerbaijan remains firmly dedicated to advancing this strategic relationship, confident that together, we will open new opportunities for mutual growth and regional stability.

In his opening statement, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary Economic Affairs, stated that it is an honor to host this JC under the auspices of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. He added that as the host ministry, we are particularly focused on facilitating mutually beneficial initiatives that enhance trade, investment, and economic cooperation. Our commitment to strengthening bilateral relations is unwavering, and we are keen to explore new opportunities in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. This Joint Commission is not just a platform for dialogue, but a testament to our shared vision of economic growth and prosperity for both Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The outcomes of today’s discussions are a clear reflection of our collective determination to expand our cooperation for the benefit of our people.

In terms of trade and economic cooperation, both sides agreed to implement the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement signed in July 2024, as well as explore joint ventures and investments between businesses from both countries. The two governments also committed to facilitating cooperation between their customs authorities and expediting the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on establishing an Advance Electronic Data Interchange between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Customs Service. On defense industry cooperation, both parties agreed to expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense industry collaboration and enhance joint production and sale of defense hardware. In the energy sector, discussions were held to advance the Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) project in Pakistan, with Azerbaijan invited to participate in energy infrastructure projects, including the White Oil Pipeline.

Agriculture and food security were also key focus areas, with the two sides agreeing to enhance cooperation through joint research in areas like cotton, grain cultivation, and seed development. Both countries committed to facilitating business-to-business exchanges to enhance agro-commodity trade. In health cooperation, the parties agreed to share expertise in advanced diagnostics, public health emergencies, and medical tourism, while also exploring avenues for collaboration on health-related research and capacity building. Looking ahead, the two sides confirmed that the 9th Session of the Joint Commission will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2027. Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan remain committed to deepening their bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples and for fostering continued development and prosperity in the years to come.