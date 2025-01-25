Pakistan end ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign on winning note

LAHORE - Pakistan finished their run at the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with a 52-run win over Samoa in the 4th Place Playoff at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval on Friday. Player of the match Haniah Ahmer returned figures of 4-17 to help Pakistan defend 137-run total as Samoa folded for 84 in 18.5 overs. Earlier put into bat first, Pakistan’s charge with the bat was led by opening batter Maham Anees (28), Fatima Khan and No.4 batter Manahil (17). Pakistan were 66-3 at the halfway stage and then 79-4, when Fatima Khan walked in to bat and hit three fours and one six in her 14-ball stay on the crease. Quratulain contributed with 13 runs as Pakistan posted 136-8 in 20 overs. For Samoa, Nora Jade Salima picked up 3-20. In turn, Pakistan struck on regular occasions led by Haniah, who also took the new ball, and soon reduced Samoa to 49-5. The last five wickets could only add 35 runs before Samoa were bowled out for 84 in 18.5 overs. Quratulain (2-13) and Fatima Khan (2-19) also bowled well.