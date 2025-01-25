Pakistan National Pavilion celebrates Silk Road E-commerce Carnival

ISLAMABAD - As the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, approaches, the Pakistan National Pavilion at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone is hosting activities to mark the occasion and introduce Pakistani culture to a global audience.

From January 22 to January 24, the Pavilion is participating in the Silk Road E-commerce Carnival for Spring Festival through platforms such as Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and others, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

The carnival integrates Chinese New Year celebrations with an exhibition of Pakistani culture and products.

It features a variety of jewellery, handicrafts, and food items from Pakistan, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage and resources for Chinese consumers.

The hybrid event, which includes both online and offline elements, provides insights into Pakistan’s landscapes, traditions, and craftsmanship.

To engage consumers, the carnival includes interactive features such as live-streaming sessions with Pakistani artisans and entrepreneurs, who share their stories, demonstrate their skills, and present their products.

Additionally, visual materials are screened, and attendees have the opportunity to sample Pakistani snacks, offering a multi-sensory experience.

Promotions and discounts are also a key component of the event, aimed at increasing accessibility and affordability of Pakistani goods. Limited-time offers, flash sales, and special discounts on selected products are available during the carnival.

Taking place during the peak shopping season for Chinese New Year, the event is part of a broader trend in global e-commerce.

More than 400 specialty products from over 90 brands across 17 Belt and Road Initiative countries have seen an increase in online sales. Participating countries include Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan, among others.

Beyond commerce, the carnival serves as a platform for cultural exchange. By incorporating elements of Chinese New Year alongside Pakistani traditions, the event fosters mutual understanding.

Traditional Chinese decorations are displayed, folk dances are performed, and stories and customs associated with the Spring Festival are shared.

On December 4, 2024, the Chinese Spring Festival was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This designation highlights the festival’s cultural significance, as it embodies values such as peace, harmony, and goodwill.

“We are delighted to be part of this event,” said Aqeel Chaudhry, head of the Pakistan National Pavilion. “It is a valuable opportunity to introduce Pakistani crafts and products to a broader audience, especially during such an important festive period in China.”