Pakistan reports first mpox case of 2025

Pakistan has confirmed its first case of mpox (monkeypox) in 2025, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

The patient, who recently returned from Dubai on January 24, was detected during screening at Peshawar airport and later tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of mpox cases in Pakistan to 10 since the declaration of a health emergency.

The patient has been moved to Services Hospital Peshawar for treatment. Authorities revealed the individual’s travel history involved Gulf countries, raising concerns about the virus's potential spread.

In a related case, a passenger arriving from Sharjah and identified as Javed Ahmed, a Rajanpur resident, displayed symptoms of mpox during airport screening. He was transferred to an isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Monkeypox, caused by the mpox virus, spreads through infected animals or human contact. It manifests as a rash starting on the face and spreading to the body, accompanied by fever, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. Symptoms appear 7–14 days after exposure, and the illness typically lasts 2–4 weeks.