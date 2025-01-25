Pakistan’s largest Marathon to take place in Islamabad tomorrow

The capital city is all set to host Pakistan’s largest marathon race tomorrow (Sunday), organized by the popular running group Islamabad Run With Us (IRU).

The marathon will kick off at 7:00 AM from the E-11 flyover, Iran Avenue, marking the fifth edition of this prestigious event.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Qasim Naz and Hashim Naz, IRU has become a prominent name in the running community. This year’s marathon will bring together over 3,000 runners from across Pakistan, along with participants from Europe, the United States, and the diplomatic community in Islamabad.

Runners will compete in various categories, including 5 km, 10 km, half-marathon, and full-marathon races. Additionally, a special race for children under 12 has been organized to encourage an active lifestyle among the younger generation.

To enhance the experience, the event will also feature food stalls and games, ensuring a fun-filled atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.

The Islamabad marathon continues to set new benchmarks for running events in Pakistan, attracting local and international athletes to promote health, fitness, and community spirit.