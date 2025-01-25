Saturday, January 25, 2025
PCB announces schedule for Tri-Nation ODI series featuring New Zealand and South Africa

M Zawar
4:34 PM | January 25, 2025
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated tri-nation ODI series involving Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. The tournament played on a single-league basis, will run from 8 to 14 February.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the opening two matches, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will stage the final league match and the grand final.

The series will commence on Saturday, 8 February, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in a day/night match starting at 2:00 PM local time. New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, 10 February, in a day match scheduled for a 9:00 AM start.

The action shifts to Karachi on 12 February, where Pakistan will play South Africa in a day/night clash at 2:00 PM. The final, also a day/night fixture, is set for Friday, 14 February, starting at 2:00 PM.

Ahead of the series, Pakistan and New Zealand will train under lights at Gaddafi Stadium on 6 February, while South Africa will hold a morning session on 9 February at the same venue.

This tri-nation series provides an opportunity for teams to prepare for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy while allowing the PCB to showcase its upgraded venues.

Venue Highlights:

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Increased spectator capacity, two new giant digital screens, upgraded lighting, and a near-completed hospitality enclosure.

National Bank Stadium, Karachi: Improved seating comfort with 5,000 new chairs, enhanced lighting, two digital replay screens, and a new hospitality area.

Schedule Overview:

8 February: Pakistan vs. New Zealand (D/N) – Gaddafi Stadium
10 February: New Zealand vs. South Africa (D) – Gaddafi Stadium
12 February: Pakistan vs. South Africa (D/N) – National Bank Stadium
14 February: Final (D/N) – National Bank Stadium

