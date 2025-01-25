PDA hosts cultural festival to promote child protection 

Peshawar - The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), in collaboration with UNICEF, organized a three-day food and cultural family festival at Central Park, Regi Model Town, focusing on addressing critical social issues, including child protection. The event was inaugurated by PDA Director General Muhammad Naeem and aimed to provide quality entertainment while promoting social awareness.

The festival featured a Child Protection Pavilion set up by the Directorate of Social Welfare. The pavilion highlighted ongoing interventions such as Child Protection Units, Vans, and women-made handicrafts. It raised awareness about the challenges faced by vulnerable children, especially those living on the streets, while showcasing artwork created by street children and distributing informational materials on psycho-social support and child protection case management.

Visitors were introduced to services like outreach through Child Protection Vans and were provided with a family-friendly space to learn about psycho-social services. This initiative emphasized the importance of preventing child protection violations in an engaging and culturally relevant setting.

UNICEF’s Child Protection Specialist Sohail Ahmad emphasized the pressing need to address challenges faced by children, including issues related to online content and the plight of street children.

He lauded the Social Welfare Department for leveraging cultural festivals to promote child rights and urged the public to utilize services like the 1121 Child Protection Helpline and district-level Child Protection Units.

The Directorate of Social Welfare thanked UNICEF for its support and expressed gratitude to the PDA for creating a platform to engage families and communities. The festival effectively combined entertainment with education, encouraging public action to safeguard vulnerable children and uphold their rights.