PECA bill lands in Senate amid Opp protest, journalists’ walkout

ISLAMABAD - The controversial bill seeking amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws and proposing three-year prison term for spreading ‘fake’ news landed in the Senate on Friday amid a strong protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led opposition and a walkout by journalists from the parliamentary press gallery.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Prevention of Electronic Crime [Peca] (Amendment) Bill in the house following the suspension of question hour on a motion moved by Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the House Senator Sherry Rehman on the plea of members’ travel plans to their constituencies. A day earlier, the National Assembly had passed the bill that seeks to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 - a move of the ruling coalition that is facing strict opposition from the journalist community and the opposition parties.

Besides the Peca Amendment Bill, the law minister also moved the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Bill, and the National Commission for Minorities Bill, in the house.

Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan referred all four bills to the standing committees concerned amid a noisy protest by PTI lawmakers during the brief sitting of the house, which lasted for around 15 minutes. They gathered close to the chairman’s podium and chanted slogans like “black laws unacceptable” and “Peca amendments unacceptable.” Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Shibli Faraz, rejecting the ground for suspension of the question hour as frivolous, accused the PPP of doing “politics of hypocrisy.”

He alleged that the PPP was patronizing controversial pieces of legislation. “They have supported all controversial legislations in the recent past, be it 26th Constitutional Amendment or the yet to be passed Peca Amendment Bill,” he said.

The law minister in his response asked the opposition to come to the standing committees to give their input on the bills instead of disrupting proceedings of the house without application of mind.

He chided the PTI lawmakers by saying that their sole objective was to secure release of their incarcerated leader Imran Khan from jail.

Soon after the bills were referred to the standing committees, the deputy chairman adjourned the house to meet again on Monday, without taking up the remaining agenda on the orders of the day.

The journalists after staging a walkout from the press gallery staged a sit-in at the main entrance of the parliament house, which was also joined by the lawmakers from the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shibli Faraz termed the Peca Amendment Bill as a “black law.” He recalled that the opposition had predicted at the time of passage of the 26th Amendment that the government would move to stifle freedom of expression.

Noting that democracy was meaningless without free media, Senator Faraz said the proposed law was meant to contain PTI, as the government knew that an overwhelming majority of youth supporting the opposition party use social media.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan urged the representative bodies of journalists to join the opposition to protest against this law. He termed the law tantamount to muzzling independent voices.

Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan said the government was curbing the freedom of expression under the garb of disinformation. “The government should take into confidence the opposition and all journalists’ bodies (over the issue),” he said, urging the ruling coalition to desist from sailing the bill through the Senate.