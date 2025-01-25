PEF, SU agree to share experiences for quality education

SARGODHA - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Sargodha and the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) to further improve the quality of education and promote useful research. A special ceremony was held in this regard in the committee room of the University of Sargodha Multipurpose Hall in which Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Malik Shoaib Awan, Deputy Managing Director Operations Miss Samina Nawaz, Director Regional Office Rawalpindi Syed Naveed Abbas, Deputy Director Communication Ehsan-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Director AURC Prof Dr Ahmed Raza Bilal, Controller Examinations Dr Rehana Ilyas, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Director QEC Dr Imran Ghafoor, Director Academics Dr Uzma Shahzadi and Resident Officer Dr Faheem Arshad were also present. The MoU was signed by Director AURC University of Sargodha Prof Dr. Ahmed Raza Bilal and Deputy Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation Ms Samina Nawaz. According to the MoU, Punjab Education Foundation will provide all kinds of support to the students of University of Sargodha for quality research. Also, it will provide financial assistance to the students for a research project and thesis up to one lac rupees, in which thirty thousand rupees will be given to the supervisor and seventy thousand rupees to the student for work. Also, Punjab Education Foundation will provide access and information to the students for their research to various offices, academicians and institutions. According to the MoU, this research will be done by BS, MS, MPhil and PhD students of the university and after completing the work, they will submit their research to both the institutions in a timely manner.

Addressing the ceremony of signing the memorandum of understanding, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Malik Shoaib Awan said that the University of Sargodha is considered one of the most important universities not only in the province of Punjab but also in the entire country and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas has a regular practical vision and keeping these issues in mind, we are signing a memorandum of understanding with the University of Sargodha.

He said that our aim is to popularise quality education and research in accordance with the academic mission of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif so that the society can improve. He said that this improvement will come only when our students are serious and devote all their energies to the welfare, improvement and development of the beloved homeland. He said that although this agreement is for three years, we will extend it further for academic research. Addressing the ceremony, VC of the University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas said that a quality and excellent research is the one that benefits the country, nation and society. He said that there is no point in doing research for the sake of research, but rather we have to do extraordinary research to discover new inventions and improve social values, and therein lies the secret of the development of our beloved country.