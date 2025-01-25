PM forms special task force to curb human trafficking groups

ISLAMABAD - Taking strong exception to the rise of human smuggling incidents, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a special to eliminate the groups involved in human trafficking in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will himself lead the . Chairing a weekly meeting here yesterday regarding steps to curb human trafficking in the country, the prime minister expressed his government’s resolve to bring the murderers of humanity involved in human trafficking to justice.

He directed FIA to expedite the arrests of members of the gangs involved in human trafficking.

The prime minister instructed all institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to play their due role in identifying human traffickers.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation, including him, is in a state of deep grief over the tragic incident of Pakistani citizens’ deaths in the boats of illegal immigrants.

Shehbaz Sharif was briefed about the groups involved in the deaths of Pakistanis in the boat of illegal immigrants, arrests by various institutions in Pakistan, FIRs, and the future course of action on the subject.

The meeting was informed that so far, six organized human trafficking groups have been identified and twelve FIRs have been registered.

It was further told that 26 individuals involved in this heinous crime have been identified, while three key individuals have been arrested, and 16 people have been placed on the passport control list.

The meeting was also informed about the details of vehicles, bank accounts, and asset seizures.

Besides, the meeting was updated about the arrests and actions against suspected officials and officers of the Federal Investigation Agency. The meeting was also informed about the report of the investigative committee that went abroad in this regard.

The Prime Minister instructed to identify the human trafficking groups and ensure they receive exemplary punishment

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Defence Industries Minister Vugar Mustafayev called on the prime minister here.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their shared commitment to strengthen and diversify relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of their bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade, energy, investment and defence sectors.

The visiting minister thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to him and his delegation.

VC UNIVERSITY OF LONDON MEETS PM

Later, Vice Chancellor of University of London Wendy Thomson called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, the prime minister said Pakistani youth have the full potential to excel in all fields and bring glory to the country.

He has expressed the resolve to equip the youth with skills in accordance with the requirements of global market.

The PM pointed out that a lot of Pakistanis, after receiving education from prestigious institutions such as the University of London, are making significant contributions in the global market.

The prime minister highlighted that the government has introduced several programs to send young people abroad on scholarships and employment opportunities based on merit, and that new strategies are currently being developed.

Wendy Thomson praised the prime minister’s recent initiatives to promote education in the country.