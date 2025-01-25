Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police organize awareness walk against kite flying

APP
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday organized a walk to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying. The awareness walk was conducted in the areas of Wah Cantt and Taxila police stations. A large number of traders, students, citizens and Station House Officers (SHOs) participated in the awareness walk. The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention. Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points. The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to Rs 5 million. All available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying, the CPO said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should discourage kite flying.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency plea rejected by US president, IHC told

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025