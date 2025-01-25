Policeman kidnapped

TANK - A police constable was kidnapped by unidentified terrorists after his house was set on fire, destroying all his belongings in Garra Shaad village last night.

According to a police spokesman, constable Akhtar Zaman was taken without resistance, causing fear and panic in the area, as it marked the first such incident in the village involving the abduction of a police personnel and the destruction of his home.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, issued emergency instructions, and under the leadership of the DSP and SHO, a heavy police force launched an operation.

Police raids have been conducted at various locations, and additional personnel have been deployed after identifying the terrorists’ hideouts. Residents have been urged to report any suspicious activity, and surveillance of streets and routes has been increased.

DPO Tank assured that the terrorists would be apprehended soon. Senior police officials have also appealed to the public for assistance in the operation to prevent further terrorist activities.