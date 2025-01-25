Saturday, January 25, 2025
Political opponents are afraid of development in Punjab: Azma Bokhari

Political opponents are afraid of development in Punjab: Azma Bokhari
Web Desk
3:15 PM | January 25, 2025
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that political opponents are intimidated by the development projects underway in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, she praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching revolutionary initiatives in the province, which are also being recognized by people in other regions.

Bokhari emphasized that the PML-N prioritizes public service, contrasting it with the opposition's focus on spreading chaos. She highlighted the significant relief provided to farmers through the ‘Kisan Card’ and announced plans for a special assistance package for underprivileged individuals during the holy month of Ramazan.

She also claimed that the public has dismissed the notion of Imran Khan's popularity.

