PPP piles up complaints against ruling ally PML-N

Punjab chapter claims PML-N attitude indifferent. No reason to support PML-N if it continues to ‘sideline’ PPP Seeks immediate LG elections in Punjab, Islamabad. Bilawal says only Parliament can roll back 26th amendment. PPP chief to attend President Trump’s annual breakfast.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday piled up complaints against its ruling alliance the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) at a crucial meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) here.

Co-Chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the meeting urged the PML-N-led government to implement its agreement with the PPP that was signed before the formation of the coalition government. Sources said that the PPP Punjab leaders especially criticised the PML-N for its ‘indifferent’ attitude. They claimed the PPP was not being treated as an ally and was not consulted on any issue.

They urged President Zardari and Bilawal to take up the matter with the PML-N at the highest level. The PPP, they said, had already damaged its vote bank by supporting the PML-N government and could least afford to dent its public support further.

The PPP leadership agreed with the party members that there was no reason to support the PML-N if they continue to “sideline” the PPP in important decision-making process. They pledged that the PML-N will need to resolve all issues if they want continuous PPP support.

A resolution issued after the meeting demanded immediate local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad as per the agreement between the PPP and the government.

The resolution voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals, demanded the immediate convening of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which has been pending for the last 11 months, and called for the controversial canal issue to be urgently raised in the CCI.

The PPP expressed concern over anti-worker measures in institutions such as PWD, Karachi Dock Labour Board, Utility Stores, PASCO, GENCO, NFC, and others. The resolution criticized the government’s agricultural policies, expressing concern over the lack of any assistance for farmers.

The resolution demanded the immediate release of funds by the federal government for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Balochistan.

The PPP resolution condemned Indian oppression and atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that Kashmiris be granted the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

It called for serious measures to implement the demands of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding ownership rights and self-governance.

The CEC resolution appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in convening an All-Parties Conference (APC), endorsed the APC’s proposals and demanded that the provincial and federal governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa implement all the recommendations of the APC.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the tense situation in Kurram and called for the immediate restoration of peace, along with the urgent reopening of routes for the delivery of relief goods.

The sources said President Zardari and Bilawal decided to contact the PML-N top leadership to resolve the issues which could upset the unity in the coalition government.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to media outside the Parliament House, said that only the parliament had the power to roll back 26th Constitutional Aamendment.

Bilawal reaffirmed the parliament’s exclusive authority over constitutional amendments, such as the 26th Amendment. “Only the parliament has the power to roll back such amendments,” he asserted.

Bilawal dismissed the question when asked about attending former US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, stating, “This was a topic circulated by the media; one should direct this query to them.”

He clarified, “I am attending the breakfast event as a tradition of the PPP. I hold no official position, so I do not plan formal meetings with US authorities. However, I intend to connect with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s friends.”

Bilawal asserted that Pakistan’s foreign policy was intact and in place. He said that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile technology were gifts from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He categorically said that the PPP would never compromise on these strategic assets.

Regarding speculation about the PPP joining the government, Bilawal denied any such intention.

Commenting on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Bilawal highlighted the PPP’s consistent opposition to the ordinance during the PTI government.

“Our opposition was constructive, as we provided input that was incorporated into the legislation. The final draft reflects our efforts to improve the law,” he said.

He underscored the importance of engaging with other political parties and consulting journalists’ organizations during the legislative process. “It would have been better to involve representatives from media and digital platforms when the legislation was at the committee level,” he said.