Preparations for 10th SOP Unified Marathon in full swing

Lahore - Preparations for the 10th SOP Unified Marathon, organized by Special Olympics Pakistan with the support of the Governor of Sindh, are in full swing. Registration camps were set up where special athletes and individuals from various walks of life registered and collected their race kits. The enthusiasm of special athletes participating in the marathon’s 10th-anniversary celebrations was remarkable. Children expressed their joy by dancing to music and interacting with cartoon characters. Key attendees included Syed Tariq Mustafa, Chairperson Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, Golden Bib Number 1 recipient Kamran Allahwala, Fitness Ambassadors Adnan Gandhi and Faisal Shafi, as well as prominent showbiz figures Humayun Saeed and Sarwat Gillani. The marathon will commence on Sunday, January 26, at 6:30 AM from Gate No. 1 of the Governor House, with participants running along Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and Tower before returning to the Governor House. Others present were POA Associate Secretary General Tehmina Asif, SOP Board Members Farah Agha and Asma Hasan, and representatives from Sports in Pakistan, including Shoaib Nizami and Yasmin Haider. Speaking on the occasion, Humayun Saeed expressed his admiration for the passion and performance of special children, stating that these talented individuals are of great significance to society.

Sarwat Gillani urged Karachi’s residents to participate in large numbers to support and encourage the special children. Syed Tariq Mustafa praised Ronak Lakhani’s selfless service to special athletes and emphasized the need for collective efforts to support them in the future.