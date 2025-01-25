PTI challenges 26th Constitutional Amendment in SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the 26th Constitutional Amendment, terming it unconstitutional, illegal, and unacceptable.

The petition, submitted by Advocate Samir Khosa on behalf of PTI, seeks to nullify the amendment and calls for halting the Judicial Commission of Pakistan from making judicial appointments until a verdict is reached.

PTI has argued that the amendment violates the Constitution's basic structure, which Parliament is not authorized to alter. The party also claims that the amendment compromises judicial independence, a core constitutional principle.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on the case for January 27, to be held in Court Room No. 2 under enhanced security arrangements.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench, led by Justice Aminud Din Khan and comprising Justices Ayesha A. Malik, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Musarrat Hilali, will hear the case.

The 26th Amendment, passed by Parliament on the midnight of January 20-21, limits the Chief Justice of Pakistan's term to three years. It also introduces a 12-member parliamentary committee, composed of National Assembly and Senate members, tasked with selecting the Chief Justice from a panel of three senior judges. The selected name is forwarded to the Prime Minister and then to the President for approval.

Additionally, the amendment establishes a judicial commission for Supreme Court appointments, comprising the Chief Justice, three senior judges, parliamentarians, the Law Minister, the Attorney General, and a nominee from the Pakistan Bar Council with at least 15 years of Supreme Court practice.