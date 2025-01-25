Saturday, January 25, 2025
PTI ends talks over govt's inaction on key issues: Barrister Gohar

12:31 PM | January 25, 2025
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Saturday that the party had decided to end negotiations with the government, citing its lack of seriousness in addressing key issues, including the formation of a commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26.

"We didn’t enter these talks for mere pleasantries or photo sessions," Gohar remarked, highlighting the government's failure to respond to PTI's two demands within the agreed seven-day timeline.

He revealed that a case involving a protest outside the Supreme Court, with terrorism clauses in the FIR, is ongoing. Several implicated lawyers are now defending themselves in court, with the judge hinting at a possible dismissal in the next hearing.

Despite facing injustices, including convictions against party leaders Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, PTI participated in the dialogue process in good faith. However, the government’s inaction on finalizing the commission's terms of reference, timeline, and composition demonstrated a lack of commitment, Gohar asserted.

Meeting held to discuss Pak-Türkiye trade, investments

Given the circumstances, PTI decided to halt the talks, with Gohar emphasizing that discussions would not continue simply for formalities. Nevertheless, he reiterated the party's willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with all political parties in the future.

